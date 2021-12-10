Zimbabwe: Mucheneka Opens Up On Caps United Departure

FC PLATINUM midfielder Innocent Mucheneka is not only celebrating his first gold medal in the top-flight football after his team's Chibuku Super Cup triumph last Sunday, but he is also proud he made the right decision to join the Zvishavane side.

Mucheneka should have been playing for CAPS United after he signed for the Green Machine after the expiry of his deal with Chicken Inn last year.

But, after penning a two-year deal with Makepekepe, the 30-year-old wouldn't kick a ball after the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to all sporting activities across the country.

But with CAF opening continental club competitions, FC Platinum, who would play in the CAF Champions League, resumed the game and it was at this point that the Zvishavane side's coach Norman Mapeza called Mucheneka.

"I chose to move from CAPS United because I didn't want to play for them or because I had been frustrated, no. I wanted to play the game. Look at my age, I am a footballer and I have to play, every time because I won't be there for much longer given my age," he said.

"I was actually looking forward to playing at CAPS United and I was ready for the challenge. "But, when coach Mapeza called, well, I had to take that challenge as well.

"FC Platinum were playing and I needed to play. It was an easy decision to take for me given what I am prioritising like l have said earlier."

Mucheneka, whose ferocious extra-time free-kick in the semi-final against Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium carried the day for his team, has established himself at the team.

In a team that commands one of the most talented pool of players, Mucheneka has made that midfield position his own and is combining well with Donald Teguru and Panashe Mutimbanyoka in Mapeza's preferred structure.

"When coach Mapeza called me, yes, I immediately felt that I would have to join him. But after some moments, I started thinking about the calibre of players at his disposal. I would need to be at my competitive best if I can play there.

"I have remained calm, working very hard on and off the field and I am happy I have managed to settle in well in this magnificent team.

"This team is star-studded and for one to just arrive there and settle is something I should be thankful about."

Mucheneka spent most of his time at Hwange before Joey Antipas lured him to Chicken Inn where he proved his mettle before his move to Makepekepe.

The closest he came to winning honours was when Chicken Inn were runners-up in the league to FC Platinum in 2019. "My career has been without these titles. Two years ago, we were second in the league and that is the only time in my career that I almost won any crown in this game.

"But, to come here, play and win such a big tournament like the Chibuku Super Cup is something I should always cherish. I am very happy and I look forward to winning more trophies and play in the African Safari."