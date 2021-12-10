Zimbabwe: PSL Medical Committee Speaks On Covid-19 Cases

ZIFA and Premier Soccer League medical committee chairman, Edward Chagonda, says they are keeping their feet on the ground as they battle to contain an outbreak of Covid-19 virus in the top-flight league.

The league was forced to cancel a number of matches that were scheduled for this weekend after a number of players and officials tested positive.

Only four games have been fixtured for this weekend but they are also faced with uncertainty until the latest round of testing is conducted 48 hours before the games.

The emergence of Covid-19 cases, however, could be a bad sign to domestic football. The league marathon is still in its infancy, with only two rounds of play having been completed so far.

The latest nationwide statistics raise fears that the game could be affected again this season. The domestic league failed to kick-off in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and clubs complained of huge financial losses.

But the league medical committee chairman, Chagonda, said at this point they cannot make any conclusion or panic but rather let science dictate the pace through regular testing.

Clubs have been conducting routine tests as part of the health requirements to create a safe environment for the players, officials, and other stakeholders.

"We are taking each day as we go. We are testing regularly, following protocol and we have to keep everyone safe.

"We postponed quite a number of games after the teams tested their players upon this week's training resumption. The teams are expected to further test their players two days before the weekend's matches, and the results will determine the status of the weekend's matches," said Chagonda.

The league action was put on hold last weekend to pave way for the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup final between Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum.

The league matches were supposed to return during the mid-week, with more matches set for the weekend as the season enters Week Three.

However, the Premier Soccer League raised the alarm after "a number of positive Covid-19 cases" were detected among players from different clubs last week.

The clubs have managed to vaccinate the majority of their players. This, according to the renowned doctor (Chagonda), is likely going to assist them in the management of infections in the league.

"Most of our players are vaccinated. However, we are yet to establish the recovery rate of the players. We should be able to come up with that information soon. We recorded high cases early this week, and the national statistics keep rising daily, and our mandate is to keep everyone safe. So we will keep monitoring this situation daily," said Chagonda.

The domestic competition has suffered numerous setbacks and in July the league was halted again after authorities revealed there was a staggering 600 percent increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases during the early stages of the Chibuku Super Cup.

The league action returned with rigorous health checks and strict adherence to the health protocols recommended by the PSL Sports Medicine Committee, the Sports Commission, the Government and World Health Organisation. Some of these conditions are that clubs are expected to test their players regularly, constantly fumigate their training and playing facilities, conduct health checks, ensure sanitisation and employ a compliance officer who enforces the health protocols.

Matches had been played behind closed doors and, a limited number of fully vaccinated spectators was only allowed back in the terraces last month.

But the fourth wave is threatening league action which is expected to go on a break later this month to pave way for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

PSL Fixtures

Tomorrow: Ngezi Platinum v Herentals (Baobab, 3pm); Chicken Inn v Tenax (Luveve, 3pm).

Sunday: Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum (Luveve, 3pm); Harare City v Yadah (National Sports Stadium, 3pm).