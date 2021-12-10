Zimbabwe: Zim Summer Series Moto-X Action to Thrill Donnybrook

A SPLENDID feast of motorcycling racing awaits local motocross fans when the three-day 2021 Dial a Delivery Zimbabwe Summer Series revs off this afternoon at the home of motorsport in this country - Donnybrook Park Raceway.

This year's Zimbabwe Summer Series is once again set to thrill motocross racing fans at Donnybrook in Harare as the 2021 motorsport season closes in style over the next three days, starting with this afternoon's Supercross event, which is scheduled to start at 2:30pm.

Another Supercross event has been slated for tomorrow, starting at 12noon, and will be followed the next day by a full day of some motocross racing, which will start at 9am.

Although this year's Zimbabwe Summer Series has been robbed of a number of foreign riders due to the Covid-19 restrictions which were put in place by the Government following the recent outbreak of the new variant, dubbed Omicron, the event is unlikely to be short of any drama as most of the country's top junior and senior bikers have confirmed their participation in this competition.

With Dial a Delivery coming in as the new sponsors of the Zimbabwe Summer Series, some high octane racing is expected in all the classes, especially in the senior main MX1 Class which will see Cameron Thixton, Joshua Goby and Duncan Kerwin jostling for the pole position during the three days of action.

In the MX2 Class, 17-year-old Daiyaan "D" Manuel has former Zimbabwe champion rider Ashley Thixton to worry about but Dylan Zanin must not be ignored in this class.

There should be a straight shoot-out between Adriaan Olivier and Mark Ziemann in the MX3 Class while "old war-horses" Shane Thomas and Lofty Versfeld will be fighting for the pole position in the Masters Class.

Manuel is a safe bet to win the 125cc Class ahead of Ricky Whyte and Daniel Collett.

Whyte is the son of former South African National Superbike Champion, Shaun Whyte, who himself has been an ex-motocross rider in Zimbabwe and won a number of titles on the track at Donnybrook during his active days more than two decades ago.

Emmanuel Bako, who was this year crowned the 85cc Pro Mini National Champion in South Africa, is the firm favourite to win the 85cc Class events in the two Supercross races today and tomorrow; and the motocross competition on the last day of the Zimbabwe Summer Series on Sunday.

Bako (14) has had a good season this year, especially in South Africa where, apart from being crowned the National Champion in the 85cc Pro Mini Class, he also walked away with the overall titles in the Northern Regions Championships and the Inland Championship series.

The talented young rider has been receiving some good support from Scott Sakupwanya's Better Brands Jewellery and Fuchs Silkolene Zimbabwe.

In this weekend's Zimbabwe Summer Series, Bako will have his riding skills tested in the 85cc Class by fellow exciting young riders Emile Croisette and Tariq Shelton.

The 65cc Class title is likely be a straight fight between Karl Van As, Riley Rocher and Joshua Mbanga while promising young riders Kudzwai Chitsurura, Junior Bako, Jayden Kerwin and Victor Nyamupfukudza will do battle in the 50cc Class.

Seven-year-old Nyamupfukudza has been a consistent rider this season and his performances on the track have caught the eye of several motocross fans and neutral supporters, such as Mashwede Holdings, who have pledged to support him in his promising career.

In the PeeWee Class, which is designed for junior riders under the age of seven, the fight for the top honours is likely to be between Cayden Claassen, Michael Krause and Ezra Ekron.

It all goes down at Donnybrook Park Raceway, along Acturus Road in the western part of Harare, over the next three days, starting with this afternoon's Supercross racing.

That appears to be an excellent way to spend a sunny summer's weekend, now that vaccinated spectators can attend racing again in Zimbabwe.

The 2021 Zimbabwe Summer Series is proudly sponsored by Dial a Delivery while full bar and catering will be catered for by RocoMamas and Ocean Basket.

Entry fee for the spectators for the three days has been pegged at US$5 per person while children under the age of six will get in for free. Covid-19 protocols apply.