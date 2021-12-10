Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Gives Back to Society

ZIMPAPERS, the country's largest integrated media house, has donated $2,2 million to Island Hospice and Healthcare in Harare, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The money was handed over to Island Hospice and Healthcare executive director, Mr Mudiwa Mundawarara, by Zimpapers chief marketing officer Mr Tapiwa Mandimutsira.

Zimpapers Digital and Publishing (DAP) general manager Mr Marks Shayamano and The Sunday Mail Editor, Victoria Ruzvidzo, attended the event.

Island Hospice and Healthcare provides palliative and bereavement care services and the organisation also operates a nursing agency as a social enterprise initiative. Its clinical team is involved in prevention services and campaigns.

Further, it offers services to clients who may have traditionally fallen outside of palliative care such as those dealing with trauma.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Mundawarara said they had enjoyed a six-year-old cordial relationship with Zimpapers and applauded them for the donation.

"We are very pleased with this relationship and we think that it has gone a long way towards promoting and raising awareness of cancer and other chronic diseases.

"We hope this relationship will continue especially in this difficult time of the Covid-19 pandemic that we will continue to enjoy this support from Zimpapers," he said.

He said he was pleased to note that the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations had also recognised Zimpapers and nominated it for its best campaign.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Media Zimbabwe Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Mundawarara urged other organisations to emulate Zimpapers and come forward to assist.

Mr Mandimutsira emphasised the need to conscientise the public about issues surrounding palliative care and cancer care and when they are diagnosed with a chronic disease.

"As the leading media house in the country, we took it upon ourselves that we need to do something sustainable, that we need to conscientise the public that consume our products and unfortunately us as Africans, I was just telling my colleagues that issues around palliative care and issues around cancer have not been there and people need to understand what it means," he said.

Last week, Zimpapers donated an assortment of goods worth thousands of dollars to Shungu Dzevana Children's Home in Mhondoro.

Mr Shayamano and Mrs Ruzvidzo handed over 10 bunk beds, mattresses, 100 plates, and 100 cups to the home.