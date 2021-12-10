Egypt: Sisi Reiterates Egypt's Continued Efforts to Achieve Just, Comprehensive Peace in Middle East

9 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi reiterated on Thursday Egypt's continued efforts to achieve just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East based on the two-state solution and international legitimacy terms of reference to help realize regional security and stability and open vistas for cooperation for the entire peoples of the region.

During a meeting with Israel's Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid, Sisi reiterated Egypt's efforts to defuse tension between the Palestinians and Israelis.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Intelligence Service Chief Abbas Kamal, director of the Israeli Foreign Ministry Alon Ushpiz and Israeli Ambassador here Amira Oron attended the talks.

The meeting tackled boosting spheres of cooperation in the different domains in addition to a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, especially the Palestinian issue.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X