Egypt: Sisi Reiterates Egypt's Continued Efforts to Achieve Just, Comprehensive Peace in Middle East

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi reiterated on Thursday Egypt's continued efforts to achieve just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East based on the two-state solution and international legitimacy terms of reference to help realize regional security and stability and open vistas for cooperation for the entire peoples of the region.

During a meeting with Israel's Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid, Sisi reiterated Egypt's efforts to defuse tension between the Palestinians and Israelis.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Intelligence Service Chief Abbas Kamal, director of the Israeli Foreign Ministry Alon Ushpiz and Israeli Ambassador here Amira Oron attended the talks.

The meeting tackled boosting spheres of cooperation in the different domains in addition to a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, especially the Palestinian issue.