Zimbabwe: Police, Army, Zanu-PF Leading Rights Violators - Report

The police, army, Zanu PF, war veterans, and municipal police, contributed a combined 86% of all human rights violations last November, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) has said.

"This November, the ZRP, ZNA, Zanu PF, war veterans and other state agents contribute to a staggering nearly 86% of all violations and this is a cause for concern considering that the police and the army have a mandate to protect, and not violate citizens," the ZPP said in its November monthly report.

"It points to the presence of a police state, where the law and law enforcement agents are used to protect the interests of the few in positions of authority.

"For the third month, Zanu PF leads the list, having contributed to about 54% of all the violations and the ZRP follows at 26%. Zanu PF, being the ruling party, wields influence in government institutions, including those responsible for state security."

The ZPP added: "So, by having the ruling party and the police leading the list of human rights violators, it is apparent the human rights situation in Zimbabwe has deteriorated to levels where citizens are on their own."

The MDC Alliance contributed below four percent of all violations and one case of intra-party violence was recorded in the opposition party against Zanu PF's 10 cases.

The ZPP noted Zanu PF continued to use food and aid as a political tool through the Pfumvudza/Intwasa farming inputs scheme.

It said there was a notable decline in the volumes of inputs the government distributed this farming season.

However, the ZPP said there was an increase in discrimination with suspected opposition members failing to access the inputs.

"For example, on 9 November in Zvimba West in Kanyemba Village Ward 12, suspected Zanu PF activists torched a house belonging to a woman believed to be an opposition political supporter to spite her for receiving Pfumvudza/Intwasa inputs," the report said.

"During the distribution of inputs, Zanu PF activists reportedly threatened the victim, claiming that she was not entitled to government inputs because she did not support the ruling party.

"It did not take days before suspected arsonists burned her houses, and in the process, she lost farming inputs, clothing, and other property."