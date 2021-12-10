Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Rector of Great Mosque of Paris

9 December 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Thursday, in Algiers, the rector of the Great Mosque of Paris, Chems Eddine Hafiz, the presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

"President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received today, and at his request, the rector of the Great Mosque of Paris, Dr Chems Eddine Hafiz," the statement said.

During the audience, "President Tebboune assured the rector of the Great Mosque of Paris of his full support in the management of this historic spiritual building, giving him guidance to continue efforts and step up the performance of the institution, through the adoption of the middle way and the fight against radicalism and extremism."

The audience was attended by the chief of staff of the presidency of the Republic, Abdelaziz Khellaf, and the minister of Religious Affairs, Youcef Belmehdi, the statement concluded.

