Ghana: Absa Bank Sees NSMQ Partnership As Support for Growing Talents

Absa Bank says it views its association with the National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) as a way of empowering and encouraging the general acceptance and practice of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education across the country.

Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, Marketing and Corporate Relations Director at Absa Bank Ghana, in a statement issued by the Bank in Accra yesterday said it was also a way of highlighting the role a bank could play in a society beyond a quest for high performance and profits.

"Adding to this, Absa Bank also sees it as a way of supporting students who are able to rise above the challenging moments and make it to the high-noon of the competition," she said.

"We are huge admirers of relentless perseverance and dedication to getting things done. These are the traits that chime with our Africanacity spirit. The NSMQ never disappoints. The competition is fierce and unending. We are always motivated to continuously associate with this brand and to support the growth and transformation of young talents in STEM education," she said.

As part of its lead sponsorship of the NSMQ this year, Absa Bank Ghana presented cash prizes of GHs40,000 to the overall winner, Prempeh College, and additional prizes of GHs30,000 and GHs20,000 to PRESEC - Legon and Keta SHTS, which placed 2nd and 3rd respectively in line with the Absa Special Awards for Excellence.

Additionally, the Absa Money Zone, a stroke of inspiration by the bank awarded competing schools throughout the quarter-final, semi-final and grand-final stages with various cash prizes.

To ensure a deeper impact on the youth, Absa's partnership with the NSMQ this year, also included the STEM Festival, which was designed to give students the opportunity to apply the theories in STEM to solve societal challenges.

This was achieved through the Sci-Tech Fair & Innovation Challenge which encouraged the youth to explore and showcase their innovative ideas.

The mentorship sessions of the festival on the other hand, exposed the youth to various career paths in STEM education.

As the world fully embraces a strong and dynamic technological culture, interspersed with rapid transformation and innovation, STEM education is more critical now than ever.

"We have a huge role to play in ensuring that Ghana takes a dominant place in the global landscape in terms of creativity and innovation. We are key partners with government in national development and our partnership with Primetime and the Ghana Education Service reinforces this," she said.

"We shall continue to be at the forefront of helping to shape the future of our youth and in promoting Science, Technology and Mathematics. It is a commitment we do not take lightly at all," she said.