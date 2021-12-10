Zimbabwe: Zim Wins More Medals

ZIMBABWE increased their medal tally at the ongoing Africa Union Sports Council Region Five Youth Games, when they got another medal, in Maseru, Lesotho, yesterday.

The bronze medal came from tennis.

It is the nation's 31st medal following a 26 medal haul from swimming, and other medals from tennis, taekwondo and boxing.

Yesterday, mixed doubles players Benedict Badza and Julie Tungamirai beat their Angolan opponents to settle for a bronze medal.

Zimbabwe are well on course to win either a gold or silver medal in the volleyball boys' category after the team beat Lesotho in the semi-finals yesterday.

Zimbabwe beat Lesotho (25-22), (25-20), (22-25), (20-25), and (15-12).

Athletics was scheduled to start late last night with Tanyaradzwa Kashambe taking part in the 100m girls while Tasimbiswa Kadziyanike and David Nyamufarira were scheduled to compete in the 100m boys. Thabela Ndlovu was due to race in the 800m. The athletics competition will run until today, and Zimbabwe have 11 athletes.

Zimbabwean swimmers set the tone for Team Zimbabwe after they picked 26 medals in Maseru. Teenage sensation Donata Katai picked up four gold medals in 200m backstroke,100m backstroke, 50m backstroke, and 100m butterfly.

Swimming is likely to remain the major contributor to Zimbabwe's medal tally considering the number of events for the other sport codes at the Games.