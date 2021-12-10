Zimbabwe: Former MDC Legislator Up for Fraud

FORMER MDC Member of Parliament for St Mary's Constituency and Chitungwiza Residents Trust chairperson Marvellous Khumalo, appeared in court yesterday on allegations of duping an unsuspecting home seeker of cash in a botched residential stand deal.

Khumalo was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko charged with fraud.

He allegedly conned Mr Fidelis Gafa of US$6 300.

It is alleged that sometime in August, Mr Gafa was phoned by his mother-in-law, Ms Nyengeterai Murombo, who told him that there was an infill stand in Zengeza 2 that Khumalo was selling.

On the following day, Mr Gafa met his mother-in-law who was in the company of Khumalo and was shown an offer letter for stand number 21427 Zengeza 2, which was in Khumalo's name.

Mr Gafa requested to verify the offer letter with Chitungwiza Municipality but his mother-in-law convinced him that the papers were genuine.

Khumalo allegedly asked for US$1 000 for change ownership of the stand as well as creating an account for payment at Chitungwiza Municipality.

Mr Gafa allegedly paid the money.

Khumalo then allegedly promised Mr Gafa that the account was to be created within two weeks and promised to avail the offer letter after the opening of the stand account.

On August 11, Khumalo gave Mr Gafa an offer letter in the names Mr Fidelis Gafa and Ms Gaudencia Murombo, his wife. Mr Gafa paid the land intrinsic value of $4 610 into the account and was given proof of payment.

He later went to his lawyer, Mr Chiwaridzo of M.T Chiwaridzo Attorney, with Khumalo where he paid US$4 000 to Khumalo and an agreement of sale was signed. Khumalo is said to have requested US$750 processing fee and US$150 for lease agreement.

Mr Gafa later went to Chitungwiza Municipality's planning section where he made enquiries and was advised that the stand in question never belonged to Khumalo. He tried to contact Khumalo but he started being evasive, leading him to make a police report and his subsequent arrest.