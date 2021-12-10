Zambia: Kampyongo Moved to Chinsali to Be Charged

Former Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo on arrival at Chinsali police station in Chinsali yesterday. Picture by PAMELA INAMBAO/ZANIS
FORMER Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo was yesterday moved to Chinsali where he is expected to be formally arrested for allegedly endangering the safety of an aircraft and its passengers in 2015 in Shiwang'andu, Muchinga Province. Mr Kampyongo was arrested on Wednesday and detained at Lusaka's Chelstone police station for an incident that happened on January 2, at Katalatekwa school grounds.