Zambia: Corruption Fight for All Zambians

Corruption remains an enemy that costs countries' resources, denies people what rightfully belongs to them and fuels inequality by promoting unjust empowerment of those who are ready to part away with bribes.

Yesterday, Zambia joined the rest of the world in commemorating World Anti-Corruption Day which was held at Lusaka Showgrounds under the theme; "Your Right, Your Role: Say No to Corruption."

This theme is a reminder that everyone has a role to play in fighting this vice by saying no to the giving and receiving of bribes.

This is because the people who suffer when corruption is rife are individuals who die from using counterfeit and expired drugs bought through corruption; who fail to access quality health care due to the unavailability of drugs in hospitals; whose children cannot go to school because there are no teachers, and so one.

In a speech read for him by Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe, President Hakainde Hichilema said the theme should remind everyone that the fight against corruption is not meant for law enforcement agencies alone, but all citizens and residents.

He said just as citizens rose up individually and collectively to make a decision to change Government on 12 August, people should equally take a stand against corruption by saying no to the vice and playing their part in building a better future for Zambia.

The United Party for National Development administration believes that in order for the fight against corruption to be effective and achieve the desired results, institutions mandated to lead the fight must be well equipped, with the necessary skills and resources, both human and capital.

On its part, the Government has committed to ensuring that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is adequately funded to discharge its mandate effectively and efficiently.

This is because the Government is aware that no matter how good its policies of attaining development are, those efforts will not yield the desired results if corruption is left unchecked.

Upon his election to power on August 12, President Hichilema told the BBC how corrupt elements had taken advantage of access to individuals with influence in the previous regime and "looted" public funds which left Zambia's coffers dry.

To turn the situation around, President Hichilema put the fight against corruption at the centre of his Government and committed himself to ensure that those who perpetrate the vice are made to account for their impropriety.

This is what will create the confidence and discipline that will help to bring about an attitude that will foster trade, investment and national development.

By stemming corruption, resources, such as the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which has been increased to K25.7 million in next year's budget, will begin to yield desired results that will improve the lives of ordinary people.

Through the hard work and commitment of every citizen, as well as by ensuring that oversight institutions are fully supported, corruption will be stopped and the country's resources saved for the benefit of every Zambian.