Nigeria: Troops Rescue 20 Police Officers Kidnapped in Yobe

Abuja — The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said troops of Operation Hadin Kai rescued 20 policemen kidnapped by insurgents in Yobe State.

The policemen were abducted when terrorists launched attack on the Buni Yadi Police Division, adding also that, 62 insurgents had been equally decimated in the past two weeks during military operations in the North-east.

This is as 192 more terrorists and their families had reportedly surrendered to troops in Borno State.

Also, troops of Operation Delta Safe, said they had shut 39 illegal refineries in the Niger Delta region.

At a media briefing in Abuja, the Acting Director of the Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Brig Gen Bernard Onyeuko, said the policemen were abducted during an attack by insurgents in Buni Yadi, Yobe State.

Reviewing operational activities in the last two weeks, he said Operation Hadin Kai had recorded significant results in the various operations.

"Notably, on December 3, 2021, troops repelled BHT/ISWAP terrorists' attack in a fierce gun battle in Kala Balge LGA of Borno State. During the encounter, troops subdued the terrorist elements with superior firepower and neutralised no fewer than 26 of them.

"Troops also destroyed as well as captured several fighting equipment and vehicles of the terrorists. Regrettably, our gallant officers and soldiers paid the supreme prize. They are our heroes in the battle against terrorism," he said.

He said troops battled insurgents in several locations, notably, Gombi LGA of Adamawa State as well as Rann/Rumirgo villages and Biu, Bama, Mafa and Dikwa Local Government Areas of Borno State, where some terrorists surrendered to troops.

"Cumulatively, a total 62 terrorist elements were neutralised, 28 of them were arrested while 54 assorted arms and 144 rounds of different calibre of ammunitions were recovered.

"Also, a total of 101 rustled livestock were recovered and 20 kidnapped NPF personnel, who were abducted when the terrorists attacked the Police Division, were rescued by own troops at Buni Yadi within the period.

"Additionally, troops' kinetic and non-kinetic operations have continued to drive the terrorists out of their camps into surrendering. A total of 192 terrorists and their families comprising 51 adult males, 67 adult females and 74 children surrounded to own troops within the period", he said, noting that the surrendered terrorists were properly profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for necessary action.

Onyeuko stated that Operation Delta Safe in the Niger Delta region sustained anti-illegal oil production operations and other non-kinetic operations to forestall activities of vandals and other economic saboteurs in the South South Zone.

He said the operations took place in Rivers, Cross River, Delta and Abia States, where 39 illegal refineries were immobilised.

"Troops discovered and immobilised a total of 39 illegal refining sites, 73 ovens, 25 cooking pots/boilers, 18 cooling systems, 27 reservoirs, 39 large dugout pits and 89 storage tanks. Consequently, a total of 1,014,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil; 50,500 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene and 1,808,500 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered in the course of the operations.

"In addition, 18 criminals associated with pipeline vandalism, piracy, illegal oil bunkering and armed robbery were arrested within the period. Also, troops recovered six assorted arms, 586 rounds of different caliber of ammunitions, 12 AK-47 rifle magazines as well as 278 pieces of galvanised pipes and 40 wooden boats used for illegal oil bunkering activities in the course of the operations," he said.