Gambia: Barrow Assures Justice for Atrocities Committed Under Jammeh's Regime

8 December 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

President Adama Barrow has assured Gambians and the outside world that there will be justice for atrocities committed under Yahya Jammeh's regime.

"I Want to assure the entire world and the Gambian people that there will be justice, no doubt about that," he said at a press conference held on Tuesday at State House in Banjul.

"There will be justice, reconciliation and reparation."

President Barrow said the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) is important to him, the government and the country, adding that it could be part of his legacy as president.

The president-elect added that in order to prosecute Yahya Jammeh, it will depend on what is recommended by the TRRC, while asking Gambians to have patience so that they can review it comprehensively.

He said they want to make the right decision and not be taken by sentiments as there is a due process they must be followed.

"With my cabinet and the minister of justice who are the technicians, they will lead in this and advise us. Then the cabinet will sit around the table," he said.

Barrow said they will make sure after one month the report is made public.

He went on to say that in less than six (6) months, the report should come in a white paper and that will detect what they have accepted and what they have not.

President Barrow Further assured Gambians that they will have a new constitution and a term limit before the end of his term.

"I am committed to it," he said. "I am a big fan of term limits."

