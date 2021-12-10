Gambia: The Nation Should Not Create an Imagined Enemy

9 December 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
editorial

A recording of a person calling for a Rwanda type uprising is circulating like wild fire. Interestingly enough, the gullible are beginning to react to it and thus give it credibility. They are not even asking whether there is any Gambian who is ready to answer to the call of the imagined agitator. People in The Gambia are going about their business. Debates are being held on the results of the election but nothing shows that the average Gambian in the village and town are preparing for civil war against each other.

One fundamental lesson to learn is that there are individual agitations that are isolated incidents and mainstream agitation that could spark a prairie fire. It should be noted that individual agitation which is a remote intervention by desperate persons should not be given much importance and recognition to the point of making the issues a national one.

On the other hand, mainstream agitation could come from a religious or ethno-linguistic group that should lead to social strife. Such agitation should receive the attention of all those who want to maintain national integrity and cohesion.

We therefore hope that all comments made by individuals should be downplayed and given no dissemination to the wider public.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X