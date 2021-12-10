Gambia: Families of Hospitalized NPP Supporters Call On President Barrow for Support

The worried family members of the supporters of the National People's Party (NPP) at Ndemban Clinic in Bakau on Tuesday 7th December, 2021 vented out their disappointment and equally called on President elect Adama Barrow to render support to the victims who were involved in accidents while jubilating on the re-election of the president on the 5th and 6th December, 2021 respectively.

Upon the announcement of election results by Alieu Momarr Njie, the chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) that Adama Barrow was elected president, his supporters nationwide danced in the pool of joy and unbeatable happiness in which they took to the streets manifesting his re-election.

During the said celebration, the massive joy turned to sorrow for some NPP supporters and their families as they were involved in an unbearable accident which almost claimed their lives in the greater Banjul Area.

A father to one of the victims, Pa Abdoulie Camara, the Spokesperson of NPP at Latrikunda German said his son Ebrima Camara, a 15-year-old boy, was involved in a hit and run incident in Banjul where he went to celebrate with his colleagues on Sunday 5th December.

He explained that a female nurse from Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) who was at the scene took him to the hospital where he was referred to Ndemban Clinic. "The leg of my son is broken as well as his thigh which has been broken twice and that my son was in comma for 2 days," the heartbroken father explained.

While calling on president elect Barrow, Pa Abdoulie broke into tears. As he wept he was consoled by other concerned relatives. He vehemently expressed his disappointment on the president for not visiting the victims or sending a delegation to know how they are faring.

"The president should not be overwhelmed by his victory only, but he should equally come to the hospital and see the condition of our loved ones. They are in such conditions because of him; thus, he should come and help us as medicines are expensive and we might not afford them," Camara ranted.

However, Pa Abdoulie stated that the lady who knocked down his son later came to the hospital and apologized for what she did and promised to help them in footing the bills of the hospital.

Matarr Sowe, a father to an 18-year-old boy, Abubacarr Sowe a first-time voter, additionally enunciated that his son was knocked by a white pick-up and another taxi on the same spot ran on him at Brikama Jalanbang while in his great exuberance over the victory of the president elect Adama Barrow on Sunday 5th December.

"My son's condition is very serious as his thigh has broken twice together with a broken leg. Both his clavicles are also broken and both his hands are equally very swollen. My deepest worry is that my son is a diabetic patient and the doctors have confirmed that his sugar level is very high," the troubled father narrated.

Mattar has as well called on president elect Adama Barrow and his government to come to their aid because his son would not have been battling with his life if not for celebrating his victory. Besides, he added, he cannot afford the bills of the hospital.

Kaddy Yabou and Samuel also gave the same sentiments and Ngaga, a traffic police officer who similarly said that his younger brother was hit by a vehicle and got his right leg broken.