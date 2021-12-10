Rwanda: Who Will Rayon Sports Tap as New Coach?

Rayon Sport football club suspended head coach Masudi Juma this week after a string of poor results in the Rwanda premier league. / Photo: Courtesy.

Rayon Sports fired Burundian coach Juma Masudi Irambona earlier this week after a 2-0 defeat to Kiyovu Sports in the Rwandan premier league.

The "Blues" have just managed three wins, two draws and two defeats this campaign and management felt that the task given to Masudi to win the league title is gradually becoming a mirage despite the huge sums of money which saw the club bringing in over ten new players.

Marcel Lomami who was Masudi's assistant is now in charge of the team on interim basis as they scan the market to find a substantive head coach.

Weekend Sport takes a look at coaches who might be tapped by the club to take over on a permanent basis.

Olivier Karekezi

The Amavubi legend had a short successful spell with the Blues from July 2017 to February 2018 where he guided them to three titles-including the Super Cup trophy.

Currently, Karekezi is out of a coaching job after being sacked by Kiyovu Sports this year following a series of poor results and breaking Covid-19 protocols.

He could be the perfect man to restore self confidence among the players and bring them to winning ways.

Thierry Hitimana

This looks unlikely but it is a real possibility that Rayon Sports can lure Hitimana from Simba SC back to their fold as head coach.

The Lions have Hitimana and Seleman Matola as assistant coaches for Spanish tactician Pablo Franco and could agree to let the Rwandan move if he wants to take up the Rayon job.

He previously worked as assistant coach of Rayon up to 2015 before having stints with Bugesera FC and Namungo FC. Hitimana was also a one time assistant coach of the Rwanda national U23 team.

Innocent Seninga

The experienced trainer is a free agent after being dismissed by Musanze FC in May this year after a 4-1 defeat to Gasogi United at the Bugesera Stadium.

The 42-year-old trainer has a rich CV having also handled Kiyovu Sports, Isonga FC, Etincelles, Police FC and as assistant coach of the Amavubi.

He could possess the midas touch in steering Rayon Sports to the top.

Bringing in an expatriate

Rayon FC may be tempted to bring in a foreign coach to lead the club considering the array of talented players they have. It is evident that the "Blues" just need a good technical and tactical brain as they have quality players.

Their last league title which was attained during the 2018/2019 season was masterminded by Brazilian Roberto Oliveira Goncalves and they could go for a foreign coach to take up the mantle again.

Their biggest rivals APR are being handled by an expatriate and it is adequately working for them which means Rayon can follow suit