Tunis/Tunisia — The security units in Bizerte, in coordination with the National Guard Directorate in Aouina, have dismantled a takfirist cell composed of 5 members in the delegation of Sejnane.

Among these members, four were arrested while the fifth managed to escape and is the subject of a wanted notice, a security source told TAP.

According to the same source, the suspects, who were wanted by the police, maintained contacts via social media with terrorist groups in areas of tension.