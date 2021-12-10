Tunisia: Fire At Central Headquarters of Ennahdha Under Control, Larayedh and Harouni Injured

9 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The fire that broke out Thursday afternoon at the central headquarters of Ennahdha in Tunis was brought under control by Civil Protection units, noted the special envoy of TAP news agency on the scene.

Leader in Ennahdha party and former Prime Minister Ali Larayedh sustained leg injuries after jumping from the second floor of the building to escape the flames.

He was taken to a health facility, eyewitnesses told TAP.

The chairperson of the Shura Council of Ennahdha Abdelkarim Harouni suffered burns, according to other witnesses.

Employees at the party headquarters, surrounded by smoke, also jumped out of windows. The civil protection services evacuated the rest of the staff trapped in the building, according to concurrent eyewitness accounts.

The causes of the fire have not yet been established, pending the results of the investigation.

Large numbers of police were deployed around the building, where a large number of ambulances and civil protection vehicles were dispatched.

