Tunisia: 1st French Tech Tour Tunisia - 'Discovering Liveliness of Digital Ecosystem and Startups in Tunisia' - Business France

9 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Business France Tunisia announced Thursday that it is organising the first French Tech Tour Tunisia, an acceleration mission dedicated to innovative French companies.

"The objective of this operation is to discover the Tech culture of a country on the one hand and to make business contacts on the other hand.

By combining collective moments of meetings and immersion and personalized B2B appointments, the French Tech Tour Tunisia is an opportunity to discover the liveliness of the digital ecosystem and startups in Tunisia.

Montpellier Business School, Evina, Inferensia, Cooptalis and Bpifrance North Africa will participate in this event scheduled for December 9 and 10, 2021.

The programme include visits to incubators / accelerators (The Dot, Orange Digital Center), meetings with key players in the digital (Get'It, Foundation for Development, Smart Tunisia, Startup Tunisia), networking with actors, the French Tech Tunis, Expertise France and personalized appointments with Tunisian companies.

Business France Tunisia said "Evina offers the most advanced cybersecurity solutions on mobile payment", "Inferensia has developed the Kantik solution that detects fraud", "Montpellier Business School is a French business school that offers training tailored - distance or face-to-face, to the challenges and needs of companies" and "Cooptalis is an innovative HR solution that accompanies mobility and trains talent for companies worldwide.

Bpifrance, a public investment bank, intervenes to finance and support French companies. It also develops international cooperation programmes and guarantee solutions in conjunction with private banks.

The "French Tech Tour North Africa" programme will be conducted each year in the fall in Tunis and Algiers for innovative companies.

