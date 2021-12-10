Tunisia: Gabes-Covid-19 - 4 People Tested Positive

9 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Four people in the governorate of Gabes have tested positive for the coronavirus following the publication Thursday of the results of 41 tests.

Among these cases, two were detected in southern Gabes and two in western Gabes, Houcine Jobrane, Coordinator of the Health Watch Unit in Gabes, told TAP.

The region has experienced since the spread of the epidemic, 22,415 infected of which 22,393 recovered while 22 patients still carry the virus including 5 cases currently placed in hospitals in the governorate where the prevalence of infection is now estimated at 5 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, according to the same source.

