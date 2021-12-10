Tunisia: Chihia Municipal By-Elections - Final Lists to Be Released On Jan.9 At Latest (Isie)

9 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Independent High Authority for Elections (French: ISIE) announced on Thursday the preliminary validation of three lists in Chihia municipal by-elections (Sfax), due next January 29-30.

The lists are as follows: one Ennahdha list and two independent ones ("Chihia unites us" and "Chihia belongs to us"). Final lists will be released upon expiration of deadlines for challenges, that is January 9 at the latest.

Requests to withdsraw candidacies need to be filed before next January 1, in line with the election timetable.

The election campaign will kick off on January 17 and end on January 28 at midnight. Electoral silence will come into force from January 29 at midnight till the last polling station closes.

