Tunisia: Person Who Died in Fire At Central Headquarters, Set Himself Ablaze in First Floor - Public Prosecutor

Tunis/Tunisia — A person was killed in the fire that broke out at the central headquarters of Ennahdha party in Montplaisir neighbourhood, Tunis, on Thursday afternoon, said the Public Prosecutor's Office, adding the person set himself ablaze in the first floor of the building.

The Public Prosecutor went to the scene and found that a body was on the first floor of the building," the same source added.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim entered the party headquarters and set himself ablaze when he reached the first floor."

The Directorate of Criminal Affairs has taken over the case and investigations are ongoing.

A fire broke out at Ennahdha party central headquarters in Tunis on Thursday afternoon, leaving several injured, including party leaders Ali Larayedh and Abdelkarim Harouni, eyewitnesses told TAP.

The fire was brought under control by civil protection units who evacuated the rest of the staff trapped in the building, according to concurrent eyewitness accounts.