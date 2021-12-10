Tunisia: Ennahdha Announces Death of Activist in Fire At Its Headquarters - Press Release

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ennahdha Movement announced the death of "one of its activists" in the fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in its headquarters in Tunis, saying, contrary to statements by the Public Prosecutor's Office "the causes of the fire are not yet known.

The party said in a statement the "flames and smoke that rose to the upper floors have caused injury of various severity to activists who were in their offices."

It "thanked civil protection agents who intervened quickly to control the fire and rescue people trapped in the building," wishing "a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Public Prosecutor's Office had announced earlier on Thursday that "the initial findings of the investigation indicate that the victim had set himself on fire upon arrival at the second floor of the building," according to a statement from the information and communications office of the Court of First Instance in Tunis.

An ambulance evacuated the body of the victim at around 17:00 on Thursday, noted the special envoy of TAP.

The man's name is Sami Essifi and belong to the grassroots activists of the Ennahdha Movement, said eyewitnesses.