Tunisia: Revenue From Collection of Customs Duties Rises 17 Percent Until End November

9 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The revenue from collection of customs duties has reached 7614 million dinars (MD), until the end of November 2021, up 17% compared to the same period in 2020, said head of the monitoring unit at the Directorate General of Customs Colonel Lilia Latrech.

Speaking at the first edition of the forum "Intelligent Customs", the official said that these are "record revenues", expressing the hope to see more rising figures in the coming years, thanks to strengthening control and digitalization of procedures.

In addition, customs guard and inspection units have thwarted a large number of attempts to smuggle and seize goods worth a total of 278 million dinars, until end November 2021, she noted.

For his part, Colonel Major Abdelhakim Abidi said the Customs has just launched a competition for startups and students to design digital applications to improve the performance of the customs, to ensure the transition to "smart customs.

In addition, a strategic plan has been designed with the support of the International Customs Organization and will cover the period up to the year 2025, said Colonel Major, Anis Wannan.

This plan comprises 10 strategic projects aimed at the technological and digital development of the Tunisian Customs, including the establishment of a new information system that will replace SINDA (Automated Customs Information System), which dates from 1982.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X