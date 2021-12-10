Tunisia: Revenue From Collection of Customs Duties Rises 17 Percent Until End November

Tunis/Tunisia — The revenue from collection of customs duties has reached 7614 million dinars (MD), until the end of November 2021, up 17% compared to the same period in 2020, said head of the monitoring unit at the Directorate General of Customs Colonel Lilia Latrech.

Speaking at the first edition of the forum "Intelligent Customs", the official said that these are "record revenues", expressing the hope to see more rising figures in the coming years, thanks to strengthening control and digitalization of procedures.

In addition, customs guard and inspection units have thwarted a large number of attempts to smuggle and seize goods worth a total of 278 million dinars, until end November 2021, she noted.

For his part, Colonel Major Abdelhakim Abidi said the Customs has just launched a competition for startups and students to design digital applications to improve the performance of the customs, to ensure the transition to "smart customs.

In addition, a strategic plan has been designed with the support of the International Customs Organization and will cover the period up to the year 2025, said Colonel Major, Anis Wannan.

This plan comprises 10 strategic projects aimed at the technological and digital development of the Tunisian Customs, including the establishment of a new information system that will replace SINDA (Automated Customs Information System), which dates from 1982.