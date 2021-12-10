Tunisia: Fire At Ennahdha Headquarters - Charred Body Found, 18 Injured - Interior

Tunis/Tunisia — A charred body was found in Ennahdha Party headquarters in Montplaisir neighbourhood, where a fire broke out on Thursday afternoon, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added 18 people were injured in the incident, including 16 suffering from smoke inhalation injuries, one from different degree burns and one suffering from bone fractures. The injured were taken to the nearest health facilities to receive treatment.

The charred body is of a man who has been identified, the ministry added. He was born in 1970 and residing in the Ettahrir neighbourhood, Tunis. He previously worked as a receptionist.

Investigations continue, in coordination with the Public Prosecutor's Office to determine the circumstances and causes of the incident.

Earlier in the day, Ennahdha Movement announced the death of "one of its activists" in the fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in its headquarters in Tunis, saying, contrary to statements by the Public Prosecutor's Office "the causes of the fire are not yet known.

The party said in a statement the "flames and smoke that rose to the upper floors have caused injury of various severity to activists who were in their offices."

The Public Prosecutor's Office had announced earlier on Thursday that "the initial findings of the investigation indicate that the victim had set himself on fire upon arrival at the second floor of the building," according to a statement from the information and communications office of the Court of First Instance in Tunis.

An ambulance evacuated the body of the victim at around 17:00 on Thursday, noted the special correspondent of TAP news agency.

The man's name is Sami Essifi. He belonged to the grassroots activists of the Ennahdha Movement, said eyewitnesses.