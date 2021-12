Tunis/Tunisia — President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas left Tunisia on Thursday afternoon, at the end of a three-day official visit.

President of the Republic Kais Saied bid farewell to the Palestinian President, at the Tunis-Carthage airport.

The two presidents saluted the flag to the sound of the official anthems of the two countries and reviewed a detachment of the three armies that paid them honours, according to a statement from the Presidency.