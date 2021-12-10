Tunisia: Trade Balance Stands At - 14 653.8 Md INS

9 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The trade balance stood at -14 653.8 MD over the eleven months of 2021, against -11 666.6 MD during the same period of 2020, the INS said Thursday in its note on "Foreign Trade at current prices".

This balance results from the evolution of exports (+20.4%) and imports (+21.7%). Similarly, the coverage rate has lost 0.8 points compared to the same period of the year 2020 to reach 74.2%.

From January to November 2021, exports recorded an increase of 20.4%, to 42 069.9 MD (million dinars), against a decline of 13.4%, to 34 950.4 MD, in 2020.

However, imports, whose value is much higher, recorded a greater increase of 21.7% to 56723.4 MD, against a 19.9% drop to 46 617 MD last year.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X