Tunisia: Trade Balance Stands At - 14 653.8 Md INS

Tunis/Tunisia — The trade balance stood at -14 653.8 MD over the eleven months of 2021, against -11 666.6 MD during the same period of 2020, the INS said Thursday in its note on "Foreign Trade at current prices".

This balance results from the evolution of exports (+20.4%) and imports (+21.7%). Similarly, the coverage rate has lost 0.8 points compared to the same period of the year 2020 to reach 74.2%.

From January to November 2021, exports recorded an increase of 20.4%, to 42 069.9 MD (million dinars), against a decline of 13.4%, to 34 950.4 MD, in 2020.

However, imports, whose value is much higher, recorded a greater increase of 21.7% to 56723.4 MD, against a 19.9% drop to 46 617 MD last year.