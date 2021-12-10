Tunisia: OMCT - Tunisia Has Not Carried Out Any Reform That Guarantees Dignity of Its Citizens

9 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "Eleven years after the outbreak of the revolution, Tunisia has not carried out any deep structural reform to preserve the rule of law and the dignity of its citizens," the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT) regretted Thursday.

In a statement released on the commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, OMCT denounced a lack of political will to carry out the necessary reforms during the last decade, citing a paralysis of the legislative and executive powers due to political conflicts.

The organisation noted that this climate "marked by political, institutional and social instability" has fostered corruption, the deterioration of the social and economic situation and the security response to legitimate demands of Tunisians.

For the organisation, the political uncertainty has worsened after the July 25 measures and the abolition of much of the Constitution with the adoption of Presidential Decree No. 117.

OMCT warned against any return to the "repressive" practices that have plagued the country for decades.

