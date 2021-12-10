Tunisia: Handicrafts - Digital Platform Atlas to Be Launched On December 15

Tunis/Tunisia — The Rambourg Foundation announced Thursday, the launch in partnership with the National Office of Tunisian Handicrafts, the digital platform ATLAS, and the holding of an exhibition from December 15, 2021, to January 17, 2022, at the headquarters of ONAT, Denden (Tunis) and this as part of its support programme to the handicrafts sector -FRONAT-.

// ATLAS platform: Digitalisation of the Tunisian craft industry

A partnership agreement between the Rambourg Foundation and ONAT was signed in July 2018, to initiate a support programme for the crafts sector. It is within this framework that the achievement of ATLAS, a digital platform that allows the user to navigate through the map of Tunisia to discover an inventory of craft activities on the Tunisian territory.

This platform aims to provide access to a national archive of artisans and to highlight the craft skills and note their evolution. The ATLAS platform records craft practices through an evolving database established from scientific data to create categories of trades and know-how in each governorate. In total, 750 master craftsmen and artisans were visited.

//Exhibition :The Tunisian Hand - The Gesture as Heritage

This exhibition will pay tribute to the Tunisian handicraft and cultural heritage, highlighting the diversity and richness of national resources. It is an opportunity to recall the impact and social, economic and cultural potential of the handicraft as well as the notion of a shared culture strongly influenced by peoples and civilisations that have marked the history of Tunisia and which dates back to the Carthaginian era.

This exhibition is the culmination of the support programme for the handicrafts sector started in 2018. The implementation of this programme has mobilised an investment of nearly one million dinars since 2018.