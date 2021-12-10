Tunisia: Nearly 70 MD Earmarked for National Projects of Prevention, Fight Against Transboundary Pests

9 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Nearly 70 million dinars were earmarked for national projects geared towards the prevention and fight against transboundary pests, said Director-General of Plant Health and Agricultural Input Control at the Agriculture Ministry Mohamed Habib Ben Jemaa.

Ben Jmeaa was speaking at an awareness-raising event on transboundary pest and disease prevention held Tuesday in Mahdia, in collaboration with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Recommendations of the event were mainly creating a national watchdog committee which is also tasked with devising fight and follow-up plans and formulating a national strategy for the prevention and eradication of cactus mealybugs if the need arises, FAO said.

It was also agreed to increase awareness, training and scientific research progammes for the fight against transboundary diseases, in addition to relevant research programmes.

FAO Coordinator for North Africa and Representative in Tunisia Philippe Ankers said the organisation promotes an integrated management of transboundary pests based on the removal, destruction and disposal of infested plants and biological control.

The organisation help Tunisia implement this approach as part of collaboration involving all stakeholders. An awareness campaign on main pests ( cochineal and red palm weevil ) will also be launched.

In Tunisia, the spread of cross-border diseases and pests, the rapid development of their geographical distribution and trade in agricultural input and vegetable products contributed to the emergence of new pests and diseases.

This damaged agricultural crops and resulted in the loss of complete production systems over the recent years, the FAO said.

