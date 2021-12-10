Malawi: Chilima Comes Out of His Cocoon to Chide Corruption

Malawi' Vice President Saulos Chilima who since 2020 went into oblivion has come out of his cocoon and has spoken tough on corruption chiding it as an evil that can a country beyond redemption.

The Vice president emphatically urged Malawians to report corrupt acts to ACB or relevant government security agencies and just say it to smear or label people.

Chilima, who has been quite and away from the public political pulpit since his re-election as the country's citizen number two, came out emotionally charged and abhorred corruption as a cancerous vice that eat out the fibres of national development.

The vibrant hands-on-the deck, Veep, Chilima made the emotional call in the northern region capital, Mzuzu City, when he presided over the commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day.

Chilima said: "Corruption has the power to rupture a country and its people beyond repair. Corruption has the power to make a government lose its legitimacy over its people."

The corporate world captain turned politician, and Malawi's two-time Vice President, Chilima, said the theme of this year's commemoration: 'Integrity; key to a corruption free Malawi was timely and apt to raise awareness of the devastating impact of corruption on the country's economy.

"It is a well-known fact that corruption fuels poverty and exacerbates inequalities, it drains scarce public resources and denies citizenry access to public services," Chilima, an economist - cum marker said.

Chilima further said it was President Chalwera's led Tonse Alliance government's and everyone's wish and appeal that people must report corrupt practices to the ACB.

"Let us report corruption to ACB if we suspect it or have evidence of it. Let us avoid waking up in the morning and decide to label someone as corrupt for different reasons that we have with them.

"Such tendencies damage the country's image as the country is often perceived to be highly corrupt and the corruption label takes time to wash off,"Chilima charged.

In 2003 the United Nations General Assembly designated the 9th December of every year for the commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day.