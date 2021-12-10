Ghana: 2 KNUST Students Receive Gh₵5,000 Each for Emerging Best in Computer Science

Two students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been awarded with GH₵5,000 each for emerging best graduating students of the Computer Science Department.

Susan Tochukwu Anukem, the overall best female graduating student and Frederick Obah Lateo, the overall best graduating student were named winners of the cash prizes in addition to national service opportunities with the sponsor of the award, Afrifanom Limited, an Information Technology, Content Aggregation and Big Data Management at the university's just ended 55th Congregation.

Chief Executive Officer of Afrifanom Limited, Nana Osei Afrifa, presenting the award in Accra said the presentation was in line with the company's belief that education remains the foundation of the society and a catalyst for Ghana's development.

He explained that it was clear that the country's future economic development and prosperity was closely linked with students' success in the technology space as it is the main vehicle for innovation and industrial development in today's data-driven world.

"This is the basis of our focus on supporting young students to strive for academic excellence to become great professionals," he added.

Congratulating the recipients, Mr Afrifa said, the beneficiaries represent the future and hope of Ghana with the potential to make changes in the future information technology field and challenged them to make worthwhile the efforts and investment being made in their future.

Professor Leonard Amekudzi, Provost of College of Sciences, KNUST, commended the company for instituting the award scheme, adding that it was a step in the right direction.

He, therefore, called on corporate bodies to extend internship opportunities to more students to further the cause of bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Head of Computer Science Department, KNUST, Professor James Hayfron-Acquah noted that the Department was committed to formalising relationships with corporate bodies including Afrifanom that enhances the quality of education, promotion of inclusion and diversity, and the growth of the information technology industry.

He assured Afrifanom that the Computer Science Department was strategically positioned more than ever to be the hub for training of IT professionals in Ghana.