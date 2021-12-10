Ghana: 9 Demonstrating Drivers Granted Bail

The Sowutuom Magistrate Court has granted bail of GH¢5,000.00 each to 9 drivers with a surety for offensive conduct to the breach of peace and unlawful assembly.

The accused were among more than 20 drivers arrested by the police during Monday's strike action in some parts of Accra for obstruction.

They are Isaac Essein, Akwesi prince, both 21,William Sosu, 36, Kojo Boateng, 18, Ebenezer Aidoo, 30, Samuel Afakyew, 49,Voiendi Wisdom,19, Kennedy Boafo, 48 and Emmanuel Kwesi Mensah,18.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Juliana Obeng, who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday said that sureties must be holders of Ghana Card.

She said Aidoo and Sosu were further charged for assaulting a public officer.

DSP Obeng said Aidoo pleaded guilty to the first count of offensive conduct to breach of peace but sentence was deferred.

She said the case was adjourned to December 11, 2021, by the Magisttrate, Steven Tabiri.

The Ghanaian Times in its Tuesday, December 7issue reported that at least 20 drivers were arrested by the police in different parts of Accra for obstruction of roads during their sit-down strike.

The Ghanaian Timesgathered that 12 of the drivers were arrested at Sowutuom, and 8 apprehended at Anyah.

A police source disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Tuesday stating that they were assisting in investigations.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other transport operators embarked on a sit down-strike to drum home their demand for reduction of some taxes on fuel prices, which according to them had affected their businesses.