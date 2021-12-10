Tunisia: Lack of a Legislative Framework Governing Disaster Resilience Pinpointed

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian legal system lacks a comprehensive legislative framework governing resilience to disasters, pandemics and communicable diseases, Secretary General of the Tunisian Organisation Against Torture Mondher Cherni said Thursday.

Cherni was speaking at a press conference in Tunis to present the report of the Organisation on the situation of prisons in Tunisia in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting is held on the International Day of Human Rights.

He, in this vein, denounced the lack of a national strategy to deal with pandemics, referring to the laws enacted to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Chokri Letaïef, member of the organisation's steering committee criticised the "fragile" health system within prisons in Tunisia, saying only 31 doctors of the Public Health work in all prison units.

Letaïef also denounced the suspension of psychiatric consultations during the pandemic which, according to him, has increased psychological crises among prisoners because of the fear of contracting the coronavirus.

In this context, he said 270 inmates and 100 officers of the civil prison of Mornaguia have been infected by COVID-19.

In addition, Chokri Letaïef said the rate of prison overcrowding has reached 114% and sometimes 180% in some prisons, according to the Justice Ministry.

In its report, the organisation against torture recommended the establishment of a legislative framework to facilitate the resilience to emerging disasters and to allow human rights bodies and organisations to conduct visits to detention centres during pandemics.

The organisation's recommendations also addressed the need to develop national strategies for emergencies in correctional facilities.