Tunisia: ATNU Conference Focuses On Centrality of Human Rights, States of Emergency and International Law

Tunis/Tunisia — the "centrality of human rights, state of exception and international law" is the theme of a conference held by the Tunisian Association of the United Nations (ATNU) Thursday, on the celebration of the Human Rights Day (December 11).

This theme is dictated according to the organizers by the political developments in Tunisia which lives through a state of exception that stirs a contradictory debate.

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Arnaud Peral reviewed the repercussions of the state of exception on freedoms and rights in a global context marked by the extension of the state of health, environmental and economic emergency.

It is time according to him to "rethink the parameters of functioning of society that have been severely affected by the COVID, calling for "establishing a new normal situation with the help of the living forces of society: youth, civil society ..."

"Together we must rethink the future of the earth" he insisted.

For Elodie Aristide Cantier, representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Tunisia "The state of exception refers generally to situations where the common law is suspended.

"We celebrate this Human Rights Day at a critical time when human rights are threatened around the world, by the vagaries of nature but also by exceptions to the state of rights," she said.

Regarding Tunisia, the UN official said that long before the date of July 25, the country was under a state of emergency to which was added the state of exception that contradicts with the rule of normalcy and constitutional continuity.

Therefore, "a state of exception must be temporary" she pointed out, stressing the need to think about the urgency of economic reforms to meet the needs of all Tunisians including the poorest.

Regarding the African legal framework, the UN official said it no longer provides clarity on the protection of human rights in a context of exception, adding that the African Commission on Human Rights has defined the charter as a framework prohibiting the derogation of rights in emergency situations.

The official said, however, that the African Commission on Human Rights has adopted Resolution 447 on the respect of human rights in emergency and other exceptional circumstances.

For Salsabil Klibi, vice-president of the Tunisian Association of Constitutional Law, it is essential to find a direct link between the measures taken and the circumstances justifying the use of the emergency situation.

The problem, according to her, is that the tension that characterizes the current situation could compromise the sustainability of the reforms that should be adopted.

The state of exception being temporary, the measures taken in this framework must be equally temporary according to her.

In response to a question from TAP about possible human rights violations in Tunisia, Ms. Klibi mentioned violations of freedom of expression, particularly against bloggers, freedom of demonstration and movement with travel bans and house arrest and finally the trial of civilians before military courts, which dates back to well before July 25. This poses a serious problem because according to the laws in force, military courts cannot prosecute civilians, according to her.

The conference is organised by the Tunisian Association for the United Nations, in partnership with the Tunisian Association of Constitutional Law, the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the organisation No peace without Justice and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.