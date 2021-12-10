Tunisia: President Kais Said Chairs National Security Council Meeting

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied chaired, on Thursday at the Palace of Carthage, the meeting of the National Security Council.

"Tunisia's institutions are still in place," President Saied was quoted as saying by a Presidency statement, adding "the state will remain safe, strong and operate in accordance with the law."

In this regard, he urged Tunisians "not to give in to rumours."

In addition, Kaïs Saïed stressed that Tunisia, which has a significant potential, now needs an economic and social project that meets people's aspirations.

He pointed out that "divergent opinions do not mean a lack of coexistence but nobody is above the law."

He also called for the unity of Tunisians and the end of disputes that arise from time to time.

Commenting on Thursday's fire in the central headquarters of the Ennahdha movement, the Head of State wished a speedy recovery to all injured, saying he hoped for a successful investigation.

One person died and 18 others were injured, including two leaders in Ennahdha in a fire at the party's headquarters in Tunis Thursday, according to the Ministry of Interior and party members.

Ennahdha had announced in a statement the death of one of its "activists" in the fire.