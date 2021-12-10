Tunisia: 25th IHF Women's World Championship - Tunisia Handed Victory Following China's Forfeit

10 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Following a positive COVID-19 test within the delegation of PR of China at the 25th IHF Women's World Championship, the Chinese Handball Association informed the International Handball Federation (IHF) on Thursday that they withdraw from the competition, IHF announced on Thursday.

As such, the matches of PR of China will be counted as 10:0 forfeit victories for their opponents in the President's Cup, including Tunisia.

Tunisia was due to take on China at day 2 on Friday, Paraguay on Sunday, then a fourth opponent to be determined according to the ranking of Group I.

