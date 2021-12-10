Nigeria: President Inaugurates Six Warships, 100 Boats, Commends Navy for Local Content Devt

Lagos and Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commended the Nigerian Navy for maintaining a steady course in its drive for local content development, which he said was in tandem with the philosophy of his administration. Buhari stated this at the Naval Dockyard in Lagos, during the inauguration of six warships, including the third indigenously constructed Seaward Defence Boat (SDB) III, NNS OJI, built by the Nigerian Navy.

Aside the 100 epenal and suncraft boats, as well as a helicopter, the president also unveiled the acquired Inshore Patrol Craft (IPC), Fast Patrol Boats (FPB), including NNS LANA, KANO, IKENNE, ABA, SOKOTO, and OSUN.

While laying the keel for the construction of SDB IV and V, the president said the new inductions to the naval fleet would boost their capability in securing Nigeria's maritime domain.

For him, the inauguration was nostalgic given that he had in 2016 inaugurated NNS KARADUWA, the second locally built SDB, and TUGBOAT UGWU, which were constructed.

The second SDB was constructed following the successes recorded by NNS ANDONI, the first locally made warship commissioned by then President Goodluck Jonathan.

Buhari said, "We should note that we are in a critical period where our country is faced with a serious decline in our revenue and the security challenges we are facing.

"The present realities, therefore, call for prudent resource management, innovativeness, accountability and careful maintenance.

"I wish to reiterate that despite these challenges, our administration is very determined to ensure that the navy is well supported to achieve its statutory responsibilities."

Acknowledging the navy's dedication towards ensuring the security of the vast oil and gas industry in the country's maritime environment, as well as sea lanes of communications, Buhari said the service was undeniably a major contributor to the economic well-being of the country given the present high dependence on oil and gas revenues.

He said, "Arrests of those involved in illegalities have yielded results as some pirates, illegal bunkering syndicates, pipeline vandals and other miscreants have been convicted during this year.

"Such successes were made possible through the enforcement of our new anti-piracy law, Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act 2019.

"Furthermore, the provision of the new policy directives by the current administration of the Navy codified in such documents as the Nigerian Navy Strategic Plan 2021-2030; Chief of the Naval Staff Strategic Directive 2021-5; and the Total Spectrum Maritime Strategy have given the Service credible guidelines and leverage for improved operational efficiency."

The president lauded the navy's efforts in the fight against maritime crimes in the Gulf of Guinea region. He also commended the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo's strategic actions, adding that the government will continue to support the ideals of the Nigerian Navy in the performance of its constitutional duties.

Earlier, the CNS said the inauguration of some recently acquired Inshore Patrol Craft (IPC), Fast Patrol Boats (FPB) of various categories, and the SDB III marked another milestone in the navy's history.

He said, "I am delighted to notify that the Naval Dockyard Limited SDB Project, which started in 2007, has yielded substantial reward with the completion of the third Seaward Defence Boat.

"Evidently, with the experience garnered so far, the Naval Dockyard Limited is adequately poised to take on this challenge (construction of SDB IV and V) in pursuit of the FGN's (Federal Government of Nigeria) Local Content Development effort.

"SDB III, Inshore Patrol Crafts (IPC) and Fast Patrol Boats (FPB) namely: NNS ABA, NNS KANO, NNS IKENNE, NNS SOKOTO, and NNS OSUN, will be deployed for surveillance and patrol duties within our waters.

"Invariably, the induction of these platforms into the NN fleet will lead to further decline in criminal activities in our maritime domain."

Present at the occasion were the Minister of Defence, Magashi Bashir; Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, represented by GOC 81 Division, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu; and Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

Others included Managing Director, Bridevine Resources Limited, Okunade Ojengbede; former NDC Commandant, Rear Admiral Ilesanmi Alade (Rtd); Senate and House of Representatives Committees Chairmen on Navy, Senator George Sekibo, and Hon. Babajimi Benson, respectively.

Senior officers at the event included Rear Admiral Chris Ezekobe, Rear Admiral Abraham Adaji, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, FOC West and NAVTRAC, Rear Admirals Jason Gbassa and Kamarudeen Lawal, respectively.

Arthur Eze and National President, Naval Wives Association of Nigeria (NOWA), Hajiya Nana Gambo, also graced the occasion.