Nigeria: 16 Days of Activism - U.S. Consulate General Partners WARIF, Train Law Enforcement Officers

In commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, U.S. Consulate General Lagos organized a 3-day training on Gender-Based Violence for 100 Police and Civil Defense Officers in partnership with Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) and the U.S.-based International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training held at the Ikeja American Corner, Lagos, United States Consul General Claire Pierangelo highlighted the U.S. government's commitment to supporting initiatives that break the cycle of sexual and gender-based violence.

She noted that a more open, inclusive and democratic society that respects the diversity and rights of women is critical to preventing and responding to Gender-Based Violence.

"We count on you all as you lead the improvement in the management of gender-based cases at your stations," Consul General Pierangelo told the participating men and women of the Nigerian Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps.

"Gender Based Violence has life threatening consequences for women and girls and will have a profound impact on their opportunities and life trajectory. No woman or girl child should live in fear of violence. Every girl should grow up knowing she is safe and free to follow her dreams and live her best life."

Pierangelo added that the take home messages for the officers was their understanding of what actually is Gender Based Violence, who the victims are, and the techniques of good policing in dealing with GBV in communities on very difficult issues.

"Nobody deserves violence. Anyone can be a victim of it. You all have to look at it that way so that when victims of GBV come into the Police or NSCDC, you understand they are part of our families" She added.,

At the closing ceremony, the Lagos State Commandant for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Douglas Okoro also said the training came at the right time because of the endemic of GBV growing at alarming rate in the state and the nation at large. He added that the 3 days training of the officers will make them to be more resolute, more polite as they put themselves in the position of survivors when handling cases of Gender Based Violence.

"For America Consulate, WARIF including the U.S.-based International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) to get involved in this training, we are sure our officers' knowledge have been improved on how to deal with issues of GBV. The next thing to do on our part is to go back and re-train others which has been our system at the Nigeria Security and Defense Corps".Okoro added.

One of the participants, Grace Agboola, a Chief Superintendent of Police, Gender Desk Officer, Lagos State Police Command, expressed her joy on the added knowledge which she said has empowered her to always put herself in the position of survivor and to also treat cases of abuse to the extent I will want justice for my myself or daughter if faced with GBV.

"We learned that there are some social norms that we believed that it was normal that actually violates our rights and whenever such cases are brought to us, we should not look at it as normal things that happen".

Agboola advised all Police officers to have empathy for survivors and to also know that GBV is a serious offence and not a case that can be swept under the carpet. "We should all pursue a goal of letting the society to be zero tolerant to GBV. The Police officers is always your friend. From now, what citizens should expect in the case of GBV is justice from the Police officers. Whenever you call on us we are always on ground to answer. GBV cases are not bailable offenses, it has to be taken to court". Agboola added.

On the Nigeria Security and Defense Corps feedback on the training, Assist Commandant of the Corps, ACC Chukwurah,explaining what she learnt, said she gained knowledge on better ways to handle cases of survivors of GBV. " I learnt that we don't judge survivors but to always put them in our own shoes and assuring them that they will get justice. When they come to us, we should also care for them and make sure they get medical attention and shelter where necessary. In the case of minor who may not be able to give information like adults, we should make sure we play our part in the interest of the child". She added.

Chukwurah also added that at the Corps sensitization programmes, people in the communities, schools and everywhere would be enlightened that they have where they can run to without trying to be afraid of stigmatisation of any sort, saying that they will give them hope that justice will be served.

"When harm is done to one, it's done against the state and every officer is zero tolerant for Gender Based Violence" Chukwurah assured the public.

WARIF Project manager Chinemerem Blessing Wealth while thanking the US Consulate General, Lagos State and the US based Association of International Chief of Police for their support, explained the rationale behind the 3 Day Law Enforcement training that it was to further empower law enforcement agencies with the knowledge they needed to handle cases of GBV in the right way and promptly.

"Our message to law enforcement agencies in this training is for them to know they have a role to play in curbing the menace of Gender Based Violence in our society. Beyond wanting to apprehend the perpetrators, she added that they needed to be proactive also in referring the survivors to trauma centres like WARIF and other Sexual Assault Centres across the state so that the survivors can access necessary treatment they needed. She added.

Each year, the world marks "16 days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence" starting on November 25 (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women), and ending on December 10 (Human Rights Day). This campaign is used to call for global actions to increase awareness and take action for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.