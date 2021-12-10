Nigeria: Insecurity - Internal Wranglings in Military Hierarchy Impeding War Against Insurgency, Criminality - CSOs Allege

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations and Non-governmental Organisations have given insights into why the war against insurgency and other violent crimes is persisting in the country despite huge support given to security agencies by the Federal Government.

According to the groups, unless urgent steps are taken to resolve internal wranglings in the military architecture and strengthen the Defence Intelligence Agency, the challenge of insecurity may regrettably persist.

A statement jointly signed by, Dr Aliyu Bello of Peace and Conflict Resolution Initiative and Ambassador Jude Uchenna of Alliance for Justice and Peace warned that the vow made by President Muhammadu Buhari not to hand over an unsecured nation to his successor may not be achieved if the perceived lapses are not checked.

"This is the second time we as a group are making intervention over the issue of insecurity within a period of one month. Frankly, the war against insurgency has gotten to the soul of the country. It has no doubt threatened the corporate existence of Nigeria. Almost every day, reports of attacks by BokoHaram/ ISWAP on communities dominate media reportage. There has been a display of bravado by the terrorists in recent times by attacking military bases or formations.

"The government of President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed not to hand over an insecure nation to his successor. He has matched words with action by purchasing a lot of military soft and hardware. It is safe to say, at the moment the military does not lack the sophistication to crush the terrorists. The President, through the ministry of Justice, sought and obtained an order of court declaring bandits terrorists and anyone associated with them or found, encouraging or financing them. This is a great chapter in the war against insurgency and criminality in the country. It is convenient to state that President Buhari has provided all moral, financial, legal support and body language, needed to end insurgency in the country", the statement noted.

However, the group stressed that the efforts were not giving the desired result because of the failure of the Defence Intelligence Agency in providing links that will lead the troops as well as rancour within the military hierarchy.

"The attacks on military formations and some communities makes one begin to question the Defence Intelligence Agency strategy of intelligence gathering considering the fact that the agency is vested with the responsibility to provide an efficient system of obtaining military intelligence for the Nigerian Armed Forces and Ministry of Defence and enhance military cooperation with other countries, protect the lives of Nigerian citizens, and maintain the territorial integrity of Nigeria. Blame must be squarely put at their doorstep for failure to provide the best intelligence possible to deal with the terrorists.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Very importantly, there is sabotage even within the military and other security agencies involved in the war against terrorism. There seem to be ill feelings within the ranks of the military as a result of the violation of the seniority and ranking order of appointing heads of formations.

"The head of the Chief of Army Staff and the head of Defence Intelligence Agency are of course 37. With these appointments, all seniors in the intelligence unit, especially in the army have been moved to the Army Resource Center. This has relegated the experience of the members of the course 36 participants. This is seen as a grave injustice to course 36 and capable of nurturing sabotage and even mutiny" the statement added.

It further urged President Muhammadu Buhari to look inward and right some of these wrongs raised, stressing that they are fundamental lapses that should not be allowed in the military especially within the intelligence unit.

"President Buhari must urgently sack the Chief of Army Staff and head of Defence Intelligence Agency and overhaul the entire unit with the right appointments made".

Vanguard News Nigeria