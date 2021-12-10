Nigeria: Heavy Security As Abia Court Resumes Hearing On Nnamdi Kanu's Suit Against Govt

Despite the court order to the contrary, there was heavy security around the premises of the Abia State High Court Umuahia on Friday morning as the court resumes hearing on the suit filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB against the federal government over his "rendition."

Kanu had through his Special Counsel, Mr Aloy Ejimakor, filed N5 billion suit against his rendition from Kenya, and contests the legality of his prosecution by the federal government as there was no due process in his "rendition" from Kenya.

He among other things, demands that the court should declare his trial illegal and that he be taken back to Kenya from where he was "renditioned".

Kanu also seeks that the Army, Police and the Department of State Services DSS be stopped from harassing or arresting him.

Meanwhile, the trial Judge, Justice Benson Anya had during the last hearing ordered security agents to stop blocking roads leading to the court premises or causing unnecessary tension in the environment over the trial.

But despite the order, Ikot Ekpene Road leading to the High Court premises was cordoned off by heavily-armed police personnel at different points.

The stern-looking security agents were diverting traffic flow to adjourning streets.

People and vehicles accessing the court premises were thoroughly screened before they were allowed passage into the premises.

Meanwhile, Kanu's lawyer, Ejimakor has expressed optimism over today's court hearing, saying he expects justice to come the way of his client.

He said that it was illegal for the federal government to prosecute Kanu where there is no proof of his extradition.

Ejimakor argued that if the Government wanted to try him in Nigeria "I will not be giving them free legal advice, they know what should be done".

