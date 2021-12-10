Africa: Totalenergies CAF Super Cup Venue, Ko Time Announced

10 December 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF, together with Qatar Local Organising Committee, today confirmed the venue and the kick-off time of the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup to be played in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday 22 December 2021.

The match will be played at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium at 20h00 local time (17:00 GMT).

The game will see Al Ahly (Egypt), winners of the 2020-21 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League face Raja (Morocco), winners of the 2020-21 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

Al Ahly are the current title holders of the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup, having beaten Morocco's RS Berkane 2-0 in Doha 28 May 2021.

