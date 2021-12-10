Kenya: Size 8 Excited Over Church Minister Role

10 December 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Josephine Njoroge

Gospel singer Linnet Munyali Muraya, alias Size 8, has expressed her excitement ahead of her official ordination as a church minister.

Size 8 says she will be ordained on December 12 in Thika while describing her life as a movie, saying the milestone was something she'd been looking forward to for a very long time.

"My life is like a movie from the secular world to an ordained servant of God. See God. God's grace is real. I got born again in 2013, started the gospel music journey five years later. I went to bible school and graduated and now 8 years later I am going to be ordained," read part of her post on Instagram.

In celebration of her achievement, many of her fans shared heartwarming congratulatory messages wishing her the best in her newfound purpose and journey in life. Among the celebrants include her husband DJ Mo, whose real name is Samuel Muraya.

"The love you have for God babe@size8reborn keep going am here to support you. Proud of you and looking forward to your ordination on 12th @ JCC Thika," read his post.

The renowned gospel songbird truly has something to jubilate over, as just a few months ago she and her husband lost their five-month-old pregnancy to a health complication experienced by the artiste.

