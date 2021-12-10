Kenya: Jeff Koinange Celebrates Latest Award

Media personalities Yvonne Okwara and Jeff Koinange have been crowned the most stylish media man and women personality of the year at the Couture Africa Style Awards 2021.

The two news anchors shared the news and excitement with their fans on social media.

"Most Stylish Female Media Personality of the Year @coutureafrica (you may now address me with this title from now on) #CAStyleAwards Thanks to all of you for voting!" read Okwara's post.

"WOW!! Humbled and Honored and thankful for your votes as The Most Stylish Male Media Personality at the @coutureafrica Style Awards!" added Koinange.

Okwara and Koinange who anchor the news on Citizen TV are undoubtedly some of the most celebrated and experienced media personalities in Kenya.

Both also command a huge following on social media.

Ms. Okwara who joined Citizen TV in May 2018 after exiting KTN News, is also an experienced voice-over artist, moderator, broadcast producer, content creator, and news strategist.

She's previously served in various capacities at KTN News, K24, Hot 96, defunct QFM, and NTV.

Jeff Koinange is currently the host of the popular and controversial talk show, JK Live and has also enjoyed stints at KTN, K24 and CNN.