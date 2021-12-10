Kenya: Uproar as MCAs Blow Sh20 Million on Tanzania Trip to 'Learn Basic Etiquette'

A trip by Embu ward representatives to Tanzania has sparked a public furore, with reports suggesting that they will spend around Sh20 million of taxpayers' money.

The Nation has learnt that all the 33 members of the county assembly set out for Arusha on Monday morning for a two-week training on "basic etiquette and campaign language".

"It is true, the MCAS have left to Arusha after adjourning assembly sittings and each will pocket Sh37,000 per day for accommodation and allowances," a staffer at the assembly said.

Speaker Josiah Thiriku and Assembly Clerk Jim Kauma could not be reached for comment as they had accompanied the MCAs.

This is the second time in three months that the MCAs are travelling to Tanzania for training and benchmarking.

Residents said the MCAs were in a rush to earn enough money for campaigns and to repay their loans.

"MCAs should be surcharged for misusing public funds," Kenya National Chambers of Commerce Embu branch chairman John Mate said.

"[They] are on spending spree while our people are suffering due to lack of drugs amd other essentials in hospitals," Senator Njeru Ndwiga said.