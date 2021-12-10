Liberia: LACC Promises Robust Fight Against Corruption

The Executive Chairperson of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin says here that in declaring war against corruption the Commission will remain robust in consonance with the 2008 Act that established the anti-graft institution.

Cllr. Martin says as the government declares war on corruption, it assures all partners and the public that there will not be business as usual.

He said the LACC will legally go after those public and private persons who ignore the established laws and regulations to mischievously deny, deprive and prevent the government and the Liberian people from receiving their legal entitlement, consideration and treatment.

"The full weight of the law on prosecution and punishment will be applied irrespective of status, position, and political affiliation", Cllr. Martin noted here Thursday, December 09, 2021, during a celebration of International Anti-Corruption Day held at the Monrovia City Hall on 1st Street, Tubman Boulevard.

He says as Liberians undergo massive recovery programs it is extremely important that they strengthen all sectors of society to collectively declare massive war against corruption because it is a dangerous recipe that impedes and undermines the development and growth of any nation.

Cllr. Martin explains that in the wisdom of the 2008 Act, the LACC is under the legal responsibility to ensure that the interest of the government is fully protected by bringing all those involved in corruption to face the full weight of the law.

Cllr. Martin says when the LACC is fully supported to do its work, he is of the conviction that acts of corruption that permeates every sector of the society, will be minimized.

However, he notes that in the fight against corruption the LACC will not rely on hearsay evidence or perception.

"All allegations of corruption in the public and private sectors must be supported by tangible evidence and facts, the LACC maintains that it will not investigate any allegation of corruption that lacks facts and evidence."

Also speaking, Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel Tweah, encourages citizens to help fight corruption, stressing that not only in government but everywhere.