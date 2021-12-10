Kenya to Send Police to Qatar Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

10 December 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya has agreed on a deal with Qatar to send police officers to assist in the provision of security during the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

A statement by the Interior Ministry indicates Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i discussed details of the plan with his Qatari counterpart cum Prime Minister, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, when the duo met on Friday morning, December 10, in Nairobi.

Matiang'i also joined the delegates in celebrating Qatar's National Day hosted by Ambassador Jabor bin Ali AL-Dosari.

"In principle, we've agreed with the Minister of Interior of Qatar that Kenya could provide security personnel to support the Supreme Committee on Delivery and Legacy of Qatar in providing security services during the 2022 FIFA world cup in Qatar," Matiang'i stated.

The 32-team World Cup will be hosted in eight venues across five cities, including the capital Doha, between November 22, 2022 and December 22, 2022.

Kenya's Harambee Stars has failed to qualify for this global sporting showpiece after garnering six points from six matches in Group E. But bigwigs Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Egypt, Senegal and Mali remain on course to represent Africa at the tournament.

