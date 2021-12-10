Liberia: LACC Wants Special Corruption Court

Corruption Commission (LACC) Executive Chairperson Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin has appealed to the Government of Liberia through the Legislature for the enactment of a specialized court to fast track prosecution of corruption cases here.

"There is a need for the enactment [of] of a specialized court for prosecution of corruption. Criminal court "C" is overwhelmed and can't handle more than five corruption cases in a term," Cllr. Martin said Thursday, 9 December 2021 during the celebration of the 2021 International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD).

The LACC also wants the statute of limitations in corruption cases to be amended so that there can be an open and unlimited time for the prosecution of corruption cases.

According to Cllr. Martin, the lack of prosecutorial power by the LACC is responsible for delay in the prosecution of corruption cases across the country, adding that the proposed special court for corruption cases will help.

The international theme for the IACD program is "Your Right, Your Role: "Say No To Corruption," with the local theme: "Promoting the culture of excellence, character-building, and integrity for national prosperity and development."

Presenting his Anti-corruption day message, Cllr. Martin noted that working through the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) to prosecute alleged corrupt individuals is a complete delay to the LACC job.

He lamented that those that have been liable in their investigative report usually escape under the cover of darkness.

Cllr. Martin reminded the public and private individuals that are involved with public funds and assets that the LACC will not witch hunt, nor will it be used for any illegal purpose.

He warned that the LACC will not dwell on hearsay evidence or perception on allegations of corruption in the public and private sector to fight corruption. Instead, Cllr. Martin noted that people should provide evidence and tangible facts to help the LACC fight corruption.

"The LACC will not investigate any allegations of corruption that lack facts and evidence. We took over at the LACC when it lost its image. Moreover, the building housing the commission was in complete shambles but today I can boast that with the meager budgetary allotment given the commission in four months, the entire building housing the commission has been renovated to represent an image of an integrity institution" Martin said.

However, Cllr. Martin called for budgetary support for the LACC, noting that limited budgetary allotment for the commission has made the institution unable to decentralize itself outside of the capital city.

Martin argued that signs of corruption are not only visible in Monrovia, but the rural parts of Liberia where resources of government are also being expanded.

He indicated that the presence of the LACC in the rural parts of Liberia will aid the deterrence, education, prevention, awareness of the danger of corruption, and provide risk assessment for local public actors and assets.

"The Liberia Anti-corruption Commission under my watch in the last four months has restituted the amount of 32,894,407.05 Liberian dollars," he said.

"The GAC [General Auditing Commission] audit reports are being speedily investigated while the legal department has succeeded in the prosecution of all indictments that were obtained in the past four months (July-November 2021)," Cllr. Martin disclosed.

Remarking, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative for Liberia Violet Korsah Baffour urged the Liberian government to accelerate the passage of key legislative reforms such as the amendments of the LACC Act, granting the Commission prosecutorial powers, and establishing an anti-corruption court.

Mrs. Baffour noted that a holistic approach is necessary to ensure that quick wins are achieved as Liberia intensifies its anti-corruption response.

"Preventing corruption does not merely mean making grand commitments, printing posters, or running adverts on TV and radio," she said.

"Preventing corruption means putting in place concrete measures and firm public management, finance and procurement practices that foster transparency and accountability," she emphasized.

Also speaking, USAID Mission Director Jim Wright called on Liberians to launch a robust fight against corruption because it takes away resources that the Government needs to develop the country.

He added that corruption inhibits foreign investment and blunts the impact of the billions of dollars in development assistance the U.S. Government has provided Liberia since the end of the civil war.

He congratulated anti-corruption agencies, including the Internal Audit Agency and the General Auditing Commission, for their diligence in conducting audits and producing high-quality audit reports.

But he said there need to be follow-ups on these reports and accountability for individuals and institutions who mismanage the government's resources.