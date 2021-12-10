Liberia: Publishers Go to the Poll Today

10 December 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Members of the Publishers Association of Liberia (PAL) are expected to go to the poll today, December 10, 2021, to elect their leadership for another three years term.

Today's election will feature five candidates who will be vying for several positions including the President, Vice President, Secretary-General, and Financial Secretary.

Those qualified by the PAL three-man election committee headed by the Publisher of the New Republic Newspaper, Alphonso Toweh include for the presidency; Othello Garblah of the New Dawn newspaper, and Robert Kpardeh of the Parrot newspaper.

For the Vice Presidency; Sam O. Dean of the Independent newspaper and Helen Nah Sammie; while the Secretary-General and the Financial Secretary positions are being contested on white ballot by James G. Kiazolu of the Express newspaper and Abraham Donzo of the Public Agenda newspaper.

The elections today will highlight a debate between the candidates at 11 am which will be followed by a daylong election.

Only publishers who have paid their dues will be qualified to vote. All ceremonies will be held at the headquarters of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) on Clay Street.

Members of the PAL Election Committee include Alphonso Toweh; Publisher of the New Republic Newspaper, Chairman, Mohammed Kanneh of the Heritage Newspaper, Co-Chairman, and Joel Cholo Brooks of the GNN-Liberia Newspaper, Secretary.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/publishers-seek-privacy-for-personal-data/

